× OKCPS: Student information system down due to ‘denial of service’ attack

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say students’ parent portals may be limited or inaccessible due to the “denial of service” attack on their provider, Infinite Campus.

Infinite Campus is “one of the largest student information systems in America and their data centers are frequently under attack from a variety of sources. The attack this week is different in that its volume is 50 times greater and the duration is already 100 times longer than anything they have experienced before.” It also houses the “parent portal.”

School officials say the latest series of attacks began on September 17, and “included multiple customers and data centers.”

Homeland Security is investigating and Infinite Campus has hired additional security experts to assure all data is safe and to track down the attack perpetrators.

“This is NOT a date breach and Infinite campus HAS NOT been hacked; attacks like these simply limit their customers’ ability to reach their web-hosted applications. No student date has been stolen/breached,” school officials said.

OKCPS released the following statement regarding the incident: