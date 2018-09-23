Oklahoma Army National Guard unit to return from Afghanistan

BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN - SEPTEMBER 11: Oklahoma National Guard soldier PFC. Sarah Bartodei, 19, and fellow soldiers gather to receive their combat action patches on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on September 11, 2011 at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Ten years after the 9/11 attacks in the United States and after almost a decade war in Afghanistan, American soldiers paid their respects in a solemn observence of the tragic day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of Oklahoma National Guard soldiers are returning home after deploying to Afghanistan for almost one year.
The Guard says 350 members of the 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment will return to Oklahoma on Tuesday. The unit deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, in late 2017.
Officials say the unit was part of the Kabul Security Force, a NATO-led mission created to train, advise and assist local defense forces. They were also part of a U.S.-led operation to train Afghan Army and police units to defend their nation.
The 180th served alongside seven nations within the NATO operation. It was comprised of forces from the U.S., Britain, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, and Estonia. The primary mission included force protection, security support operations and incident response throughout the Afghan capital.