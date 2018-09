Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team survived a scare to beat Army 28-21 in overtime on Saturday night at Owen Field.

Part of the reason was the Black Knights controlling the clock with their running game, possessing the ball for 44:41 to just 15:19 for Oklahoma.

Army ran 87 offensive plays to just 40 for the Sooners.

That ball control offense kept OU's offense off the field most of the time and frustrated the Sooners players on that side of the ball.

Nate Feken reports from Norman.