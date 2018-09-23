× Woman charged with manslaughter following fatal crash involving bicyclist

TULSA, Okla. – A woman has been charged with manslaughter following the June death of a bicyclist in Tulsa.

On June 7, at around 2 a.m., a bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Police say Latrica Baldwin was behind the wheel the morning of the crash.

According to KJRH, witnesses said Baldwin got out of the vehicle to check on the victim and was “hysterical.”

She allegedly started screaming saying, “Oh no I killed a guy. I didn’t see him.”

KJRH reports court documents say there was a half-empty bottle of Modelo in her vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was charged with first-degree manslaughter.