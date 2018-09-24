11-year-old boy taken to hospital after hit by car at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. – An 11-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Police say the boy, Ace, was riding his bike when the incident happened.

“My little brother Ace was riding around on his bike, and some car came speeding around the corner, literally hit him, pinned him again the curb,” said Ace’s older brother, Deon Harjo.

Ace was taken to the hospital with a leg injury, and family members say he is expected to be OK.

“Some woman that knows my little brother that seen it all and like, was already on it, called police, took their license plate number down, all that stuff,” Harjo told FOX 23.

Police say the driver left the scene of the incident, but not the complex.

“He went to pick up one of his friends and then he came back,” police said. “It appeared the driver was at fault. He wasn’t aware of his surroundings at the time,” police said.

The driver was cited for the incident.