Blue Bell releases Spiced Pumpkin Pecan ice cream

Fall is officially here and companies everywhere are bringing back their seasonal items!

Blue Bell Ice Cream announced that their Spiced Pumpkin Pecan flavor is back in stores for the fall season.

“We love a good Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream this time of year! The flavor returns to stores beginning today. Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce,” the company announced on Twitter on Monday.

The flavor will only be available for a limited time.