× Caddo County man found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in 2015 shooting deaths of man, woman

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – A man was found guilty last week on two counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting deaths of a man and woman.

On September 21, just before 8 p.m., a Caddo County jury found 40-year-old D’veric Jessie guilty of murdering Kayla Martin and Prince Roberston II in September 2015.

Officials say Martin and Robertson were shot while unarmed on their front porch in Gracemont, Oklahoma.

No weapons were found at the scene and it was determined Martin was shot twice in the back of the head.

Jessie said the shootings were in self defense due to the threats Robertson made towards Jessie’s family.

Martin’s two young children, ages six and one, were home at the time of the shooting. The children were unharmed but saw their parents deceased, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The jury recommended a sentence of life without parole for the shooting of Martin, and an additional life sentence for the shooting of Robertson.