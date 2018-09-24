× Cafe with CBD-infused goods to open on Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. – A new type of cafe is coming to Norman.

‘Cannafe’ will be offering the normal coffee shop treats like coffee, tea, cookies, and brownies to customers along Campus Corner in Norman. However, all of their treats will be infused with CBD.

One of the owners, Jim Castor, says his store will be selling products, not meant to get students high, but to help them relax.

CBD does not contain the mind-altering compound THC, which is found in cannabis.

His vision for the cafe is a place for people to come study and take the edge off.

“Taking that oil and diffusing it and mixing it into things that you’re going to take anyway, maybe on a microdosing level where you`ll have only a little bit at a time rather than a big dose,” said Castor. “It helps get those therapeutic benefits into your body.”

Castor says the cafe should be open within the next few weeks.