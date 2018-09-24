× City officials: Share your story of the original Oklahoma City streetcars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Did you ride one of the original Oklahoma City streetcars? The City of OKC is wanting to hear your story.

The MAPS 3 Oklahoma City Streetcar service is expected to begin in the next few months, but it’s not the first time streetcars have been on the roads.

For decades in the first half of the 20th century, Oklahoma City had several streetcar lines. City officials say some of them were built, owned and operated by private developers.

If you or someone you know remembers riding on them, working on them or seeing them operate, click here to tell your story. If you submit your story, you’re asked to include a photo if you have one.

City officials are hoping the stories will help preserve history and “incorporate it into the new memories people will make as the first new streetcar service in generations begins.