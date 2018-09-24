Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Cooking with Kyle: Herb-roasted pork tenderloin with vegetables

Posted 4:30 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, September 24, 2018

This recipe makes a healthy, simple and quick fall dinner! It only requires one pan and cooks in 30 to 40 minutes. As calculated, it serves 4 to 6, but may be doubled. Enjoy!

Ingredients: 

  • 1 (1-1.5 lb) Pork Tenderloin
  • 4-6 carrots, scrubbed and cut into large strips
  • 4-6 red potatoes – scrubbed and quartered
  • 1 lb green beans, trimmed
  • 1.5-2 T olive oil
  • 1.5-2 T whole deli mustard
  • 1/2 t thyme
  • 1/2 t Rosemary
  • 1/2 t oregano (Dried is fine – and may use more if desired)
  • 3-4 cloves minced garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  2. Line a sheet pan with foil.
  3. Spray foil with pan spray.
  4. Arrange vegetables – green beans in center with potatoes and carrots on either side.
  5. Spray vegetables with pan spray.
  6. In a small bowl, mix together olive oil and mustard. Add garlic and herbs. Combine thoroughly.
  7. Pat tenderloin dry; brush thoroughly with oil/mustard/herb mixture.
  8. Place tenderloin over green beans.
  9. Place sheet pan in oven – roast until tenderloin is done to desired temperature (Kyle likes 140 degrees).
  10. Remove tenderloin from pan to platter; continue roasting vegetables to desired doneness.
  11. Allow tenderloin to rest 5 minutes before slicing into medallions.
  12. Transfer loin and vegetables to platter and serve.