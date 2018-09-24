Cooking with Kyle: Herb-roasted pork tenderloin with vegetables

This recipe makes a healthy, simple and quick fall dinner! It only requires one pan and cooks in 30 to 40 minutes. As calculated, it serves 4 to 6, but may be doubled. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 (1-1.5 lb) Pork Tenderloin

4-6 carrots, scrubbed and cut into large strips

4-6 red potatoes – scrubbed and quartered

1 lb green beans, trimmed

1.5-2 T olive oil

1.5-2 T whole deli mustard

1/2 t thyme

1/2 t Rosemary

1/2 t oregano (Dried is fine – and may use more if desired)

3-4 cloves minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: