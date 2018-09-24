Cooking with Kyle: Herb-roasted pork tenderloin with vegetables

This recipe makes a healthy, simple and quick fall dinner! It only requires one pan and cooks in 30 to 40 minutes. As calculated, it serves 4 to 6, but may be doubled. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1 (1-1.5 lb) Pork Tenderloin
- 4-6 carrots, scrubbed and cut into large strips
- 4-6 red potatoes – scrubbed and quartered
- 1 lb green beans, trimmed
- 1.5-2 T olive oil
- 1.5-2 T whole deli mustard
- 1/2 t thyme
- 1/2 t Rosemary
- 1/2 t oregano (Dried is fine – and may use more if desired)
- 3-4 cloves minced garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Line a sheet pan with foil.
- Spray foil with pan spray.
- Arrange vegetables – green beans in center with potatoes and carrots on either side.
- Spray vegetables with pan spray.
- In a small bowl, mix together olive oil and mustard. Add garlic and herbs. Combine thoroughly.
- Pat tenderloin dry; brush thoroughly with oil/mustard/herb mixture.
- Place tenderloin over green beans.
- Place sheet pan in oven – roast until tenderloin is done to desired temperature (Kyle likes 140 degrees).
- Remove tenderloin from pan to platter; continue roasting vegetables to desired doneness.
- Allow tenderloin to rest 5 minutes before slicing into medallions.
- Transfer loin and vegetables to platter and serve.