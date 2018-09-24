Deputies investigating after man’s body found inside burning home
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Okmulgee County are investigating a deadly fire that claimed the life of a man.
On Sept. 22, investigators with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a deadly fire in the 24000 block of Wilson Rd. in Henryetta.
While firefighters were battling the blaze, they discovered a man’s body inside the home.
Officials soon realized that the man had suffered a gunshot wound before he died. The victim’s name has not been released.
At this point, foul play is not suspected but the case is under investigation.
35.679587 -95.983258