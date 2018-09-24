× Deputies investigating after man’s body found inside burning home

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Okmulgee County are investigating a deadly fire that claimed the life of a man.

On Sept. 22, investigators with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a deadly fire in the 24000 block of Wilson Rd. in Henryetta.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, they discovered a man’s body inside the home.

Officials soon realized that the man had suffered a gunshot wound before he died. The victim’s name has not been released.

At this point, foul play is not suspected but the case is under investigation.