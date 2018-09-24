Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at SW Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a southwest Oklahoma City home over the weekend.

Police responded to the home near SW 40th Pl. and Portland Ave. on Saturday around 11:15 a.m.

When officials arrived at the home, a man, identified as Ricardo Perez, 38, was found dead.

Police say he had trauma to his body consistent with homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police encourage anyone with information to call the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.