Investigation underway after Oklahoma inmates break out of cells, destroy jail property

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a tactical team was called on Sunday evening to the Oklahoma County Jail.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, several inmates were able to get out of their cells on the 12th floor and destroyed surveillance cameras, sprinkler heads and ceiling tiles.

Mark Opgrande, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, said they believe it started as a fight between two inmates.

“It had to do probably with rival gangs, where one person got out of his cell. Another person got out of his cell, and they started fighting,” he said. “We noticed it on the camera system, we were able to call for the detention supervisor at the time, the floor supervisor. He came up there, he went in with another detention officer. Immediately, when he walked up, you can see three of those inmates basically charge them as they came in.”

Opgrande said the inmates involved are considered high profile with serious charges against them.

“Maybe they’ve shown in the past that they can’t get along with other inmates,” he said. “Maybe they have separation orders, which means, for whatever reason, there are other inmates that are after them.”

As of Monday, names of the inmates initially involved have not been released. Authorities are also still working to determine exactly how many inmates were able to get out of their cells.

However, we’re told charges are possible. Video captured before cameras were knocked down will be released to the office of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

“He’s (Prater) requested a copy to take a look at it, as well. Our investigators are looking at it, and we’ll all sit down together and take a look and decide what charges would be warranted in this situation,” Opgrande said.