Kelly Clarkson set to perform in Tulsa in 2019

TULSA, Okla. – The BOK Center in Tulsa announced last week that Kelly Clarkson will be making a stop in Oklahoma early next year as part of her “Meaning of Life” tour.

This will be the GRAMMY-award winning superstar’s first headline run in three years.

She will be joined by special guests GRAMMY-nominated Kelsea Ballerini and last season’s winner of NBC’s The Voice, Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli.

Her show will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.