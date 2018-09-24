Kelly Clarkson set to perform in Tulsa in 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson performs during the opening night ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium during Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USTA)
TULSA, Okla. – The BOK Center in Tulsa announced last week that Kelly Clarkson will be making a stop in Oklahoma early next year as part of her “Meaning of Life” tour.
This will be the GRAMMY-award winning superstar’s first headline run in three years.
She will be joined by special guests GRAMMY-nominated Kelsea Ballerini and last season’s winner of NBC’s The Voice, Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli.
Her show will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.