× Kenneth Murray Named Big 12 Defensive Player of Week

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was named Monday the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Murray set an OU school record with 28 tackles in the Sooners’ 28-21 overtime win over Army last Saturday.

Murray’s tackles total is the most a game since the NCAA started tracking the statistic in 2000.

He was also named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

It’s his first Big 12 weekly award.