Man arrested after allegedly calling 911 to confess to stabbing neighbor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 63-year-old Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly called police and confessed to stabbing another man.

On Sept. 22, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a 911 call about an assault that had just occurred in the 2300 block of N.W. 18th St.

Dispatchers say the caller, who was identified as 63-year-old Clarence Brooks, told them that he had stabbed his neighbor.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a man suffering from a cut or stab wound near his stomach.

As officers went to the apartment to talk with Brooks, they noticed that he was “extremely intoxicated.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Brooks “slurred his speech and had blood-shot eyes.” While speaking with police, Brooks allegedly told them that the victim “jumped on me,” which led to the stabbing.

Brooks was arrested on one complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.