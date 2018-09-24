× Man arrested after allegedly chasing loss prevention officer with knife

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly chased a loss prevention officer around a local store with a knife.

On Sept. 23, officers were called to Walmart, located in the 3300 block of S.W. 104th St. in Oklahoma City, after receiving a report about a man with a knife in the store.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Edgar Munoz a short distance away and took him into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he saw Munoz attempting to steal a watch from the store. He told Munoz to leave the watch alone and to leave the store.

While escorting him from the store, the victim said that Munoz turned around and pulled out two knives from his back pocket. As the alleged suspect started running at him, the victim said he turned and ran back into the store.

After attempting to chase the victim for a short time, witnesses told police that Munoz walked out of the store.

Munoz was arrested on one complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.