Midwest City Police Department’s basketball tournament brings community together

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - The Midwest City Police Department held their second annual Cops and Community basketball tournament over the weekend.

Officers say it is a chance for them to interact with children in their community and reinforce that police officers are friends.

"They love basketball. Their life is basketball. It's constantly basketball, basketball, basketball," said Cynthia Johnson, who took her kids to the tournament at Regional Park in Midwest City on Sunday.

She hopes they walked away with more than just memories of a good time.

"That the police officers are here for us. They're here to protect us. They're not here to hurt us. They're not here to be against us, so they'll definitely take that from this," Johnson said.

And that's the goal of Midwest City police - reaching kids in a positive environment instead of on the streets when it can be over something scary or violent.

"We want to interact with our community, let the kids know that it's OK to interact with police. It's OK. We're here for them. We protect and we serve everyone and just like I said, just opportunity for them to interact with us in a positive way," said Sgt. Jarvis Nash.

Sgt. Nash is one of the organizers and he brought his daughter out as well.

"Being nice and not always thinking that officers could be mean all the time," said Latonya Nash.

Kids in third through eighth grade played in the three-on-three basketball tournament, funded by the Arnall Family Foundation, while the officers refereed.

They also added fun for the little ones this year including bounce houses.

"It's cool because like nobody else really do it really like Midwest City does it," said Corey Ellis who played in the tournament.

A message, and positive image, they hope sticks with these kids throughout their lives.