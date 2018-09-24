OHP seeking witnesses to moments before, after deadly crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help regarding a deadly crash that claimed the life of a local woman.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a crash along westbound I-40, just east of Sooner Rd.

Investigators say 41-year-old Angela Winchester was trying to enter the westbound I-40 Service Rd., when a black Dodge Charger, driven by 32-year-old Cassandra Nail, crossed all lanes of traffic.

Authorities with the OHP told News 4 that they believe Nail was trying to exit onto Sooner Rd. when she lost control and hit a curb. Eventually, she hit Winchester’s vehicle.

Sadly, Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene from “head, trunk internal, truck internal, arm, and leg injuries.”

Since the crash, there has been an outpouring of support for Winchester. One friend described her "an amazing light" for the small town of Luther.

Another told News 4 that Winchester was a "sweet and kind-hearted person" and "always left an impression wherever she went."

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Now, investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit are asking any witnesses to the crash to come forward to help with the investigation.

Officials are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who overheard statements, took pictures or video to speak with them. Also, they are searching for anyone who witnessed the driving behavior of the black Dodge Charger before the crash.

OHP says they are searching for witnesses who may have seen a black Charger and a black BMW driving westbound on I-40, east of Sooner Rd., shortly before the crash that appeared to be racing or driving aggressively.

Authorities are also asking business owners who may have cameras facing the interstate between Douglas and Sooner Rd. to contact them.

If you have any information on the crash, call OHP at (405) 425-2323.