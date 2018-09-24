× OKCFD: Vehicle crashes into building in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A vehicle has crashed into a building in the northwest side, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OKCFD said the crash was reported around 9 p.m. on Monday near MacArthur Boulevard and 16th Street.

According to officials, there was an altercation at the scene and one person is in custody. EMSA was also called to the scene.

The fire department said no injuries were reported however it is evaluating damage to the structure.

No other details have been released at this time.