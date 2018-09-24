Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

OKCFD: Vehicle crashes into building in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 9:26 pm, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:36PM, September 24, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – A vehicle has crashed into a building in the northwest side, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OKCFD said the crash was reported around 9 p.m. on Monday near MacArthur Boulevard and 16th Street.

According to officials, there was an altercation at the scene and one person is in custody. EMSA was also called to the scene.

The fire department said no injuries were reported however it is evaluating damage to the structure.

No other details have been released at this time.