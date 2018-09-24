× Oklahoma DHS child welfare employee on leave, accused of embezzling money from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said Monday a child welfare specialist is on leave, pending an investigation into allegations she used her position to demand cash from clients for personal use.

News 4 is not naming the employee as they have not been charged. However, according to court filings, the DHS Office of Inspector General was given information in early August the employee demanded cash payments from at least three clients, saying the money was owed for required parenting, domestic violence and anger management classes, as well as outstanding court costs.

“These statements were false, and no payments were required,” wrote the OIG Agent in a search warrant filed Monday in Oklahoma County court.

DHS officials are not commenting on the investigation as it is ongoing.

Investigators allege the employee also presented an altered court document to one client with a handwritten notation of “$300 for case closure.”

The employee, who is on administrative leave with pay until their paid time off is exhausted, works as a child welfare specialist at the Oklahoma County DHS office in Midwest City, 9901 SE 29th Street, started working with DHS in October 2013 and has a salary of $40,624.88.