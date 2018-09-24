× Oklahoma woman receives blessing after falling on hard times

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rana Noble is getting a new Lennox high efficiency heating and cooling system from Terry Shinn and TS Heat & Air.

Not only has she been without cool air, Noble was unemployed for a year-and-a-half, close to losing her home and just diagnosed with cancer.

“They did some blood work, and there’s not a cure of it but they can treat the symptoms,” she said.

Noble’s friend and biggest cheerleader, Lana Guy, wanted to do something nice, so she dipped into her savings.

Guy found a used AC unit on Offer Up, a free app that lets you sell and buy stuff from your smart phone.

Handyman John Doyle Donelson posted the ad, $450 for the unit and another $250 to install it.

The faulty unit Donelson left them with still isn’t blowing cool air.

“If you kick it, [the unit] will turn on, and then it sparks and I was afraid it was going to burn the house down,” Noble said.

We found Donelson at his home in Spencer.

“All I was told to do was hook the air up, that’s it,” he said. “That’s all I was told to do. She was told to do the rest.”

Donelson claims the unit was only four years old.

Terry Shinn, who’s been installing and servicing AC units for 35 years, told us, in his expert opinion, the unit was much older.

“We’ll take this out and throw it in the dump,” he said. “I mean it’s old. I don’t know where she got four years old.”

We know Donelson does not have his mechanical or electrician’s license.

“That’s fine,” he said. “There ain’t no laws that I can’t hook up power.”

The state’s licensing code defines mechanical work as anyone installing, doing maintenance, repairs, or renovation, in whole or in part, of a cooling system.

“All I did was brazing the unit like she asked me to do; for her to get cool air, she would have to call someone to put Freon in it,” Donelson said.

While the state investigates, Noble’s got a new, reliable heat and air system on the way.

“That is amazing, “Guy said.

Licensed electrician Russell Shaver from Heritage Electric is once again donating his services.

Noble can’t contain her excitement.

“Well, who could not smile today?” she said.

Verify a mechanical, electrical, plumbing or roofing license with the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board.