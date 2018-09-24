Once drafted #1, Mike Moore is still pitching every day to help out the Oklahoma Class B Panthers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOOKEBA, OKLAHOMA -- Friday night lights in this western Oklahoma neighborhood are diamond shaped.

Pitch and catch mean what they have for most of the past century or more.

We caught the Lookeba- Sickles baseball team preparing for district play.

Their head coach Cody Thiessen directing traffic.

On the mound for batting practice and whacking fungoes, a guy named Mike Moore who grew up in Eakly a few pastures west of here, and, who just happens to be the only right-handed pitcher ever taken number one in the major league draft.

"I love the game," says Moore. "I was blessed to do what I did. But that's not who I am."

Moore pitched 14 seasons in 'the show', for the Seattle Mariners first, for the Detroit Tigers last, and, in the middle, for the Oakland A's where he threw in two World Series, and won two games for the 1989 team that won a championship.

Moore recalls, "When you're on a team with superstars you just kind of do your job and live in anonymity and it's a good thing. I like that."

Oklahoma baseball historian Mark House is in the midst of a push to get Moore into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

He argues, "My pitch is that he's the greatest pitcher born and raised in Oklahoma."

Moore lived in Arizona for a while after he finished playing, but he found himself drawn closer to home, and closer to that time when he was a kid.

"You can give me a small town over the big city anytime," says Moore.

These boys weren't even born when Moore threw his last major league pitch but players like senior Alex Leon count themselves lucky to have had him on their side for the past six seasons.

"I don't know how to say it," says Leon, "But he's something special to have around here."

Retired at age 36, Mike Moore made a good living for those 14 seasons.

As a volunteer coach the wage gap between those two jobs is huge.

But the rewards for him, and for these Panthers are worth more than all the diamonds in the world.

"I like being around the kids," says Moore.

As of late September, 2018 the Lookeba-Sickles Panthers baseball team entered regional play in Oklahoma's Class B.

For more information on Mark House's argument in favor of Moore go to https://241490428653565257.weebly.com/blog/mike-moore-2017-hall-of-fame-nomination