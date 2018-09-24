× One person dead following crash in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead following a crash on the city’s southwest side.

Emergency crews responded to the area near SW 134th and May on Monday before noon.

Officials say the crash involved two vehicles – a car and a truck.

Police say one person died in the crash and another person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Another person was also involved but was not transported to the hospital.

Authorities have not released any other details.

Police are still investigating what led up to the incident.