Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

OSBI still searching for answers in unsolved 2006 homicide

Posted 10:52 am, September 24, 2018, by

SEMINOLE, Okla. – It has been 12 years since an Oklahoma man was found dead inside his home, and officials are still searching for answers.

On September 23, 2006, 25-year-old Brett Wolfe was found lying face down on the floor of his apartment in Seminole. Authorities say he had been shot to death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Wolfe’s hands were tied behind his back and his feet were also tied.

No arrests have been made and the case remains unsolved.

OSBI officials encourage anyone with information to come forward and call 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.