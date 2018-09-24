× OSU’s Jalen McCleskey to Redshirt and Transfer

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced Monday wide receiver Jalen McCleskey has decided to redshirt this season and will transfer out of the Cowboys program after the season.

The senior receiver from Covington, Louisiana, felt he wasn’t getting thrown the ball enough this season.

In three seasons at OSU prior to this year, McCleskey had 152 catches for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This season he had 15 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Had McCleskey played another game this year, he would not have been able to redshirt.

The new redshirt rule put in place this season allows players to play in up to four games and still be able to redshirt that season.

McCleskey will transfer after the season as a graduate transfer and be able to play immediately.

McCleskey’s dad J.J. was a star receiver at Tennessee and played eight seasons in the NFL.