OU president critical of university's finances

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma’s president said he’s still finding inefficiencies and waste in the institution’s finances.

University President James Gallogly told the Tulsa World he’s concerned about the university’s investments in student housing and residential colleges. He said low occupancy at new housing facilities is causing the university to lose money and consider rent subsidies.

Gallogly said the university’s debt load is more than $1 billion. He said the university is projected to have $14.5 million in operating losses for the current fiscal year.

The figures prompted Gallogly to begin working on the university’s finances shortly after taking office in July.

Gallogly said the university’s debt rating is still good. He declined to disclose an itemized list of more than $12 million in cost savings he’s uncovered so far.