Police investigating after woman shot at NW Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Police responded to the scene near NW 36th and Portland at Will Rogers Park around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, a woman was shot while sitting in her vehicle at the park.

The victim thinks she knows who may have shot her, but police have not released a suspect description.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries.