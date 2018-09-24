Police searching for damaged Ford truck that took wild ride through Weatherford Stafford Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERFORD, Okla. - A rogue truck went on a rampage around a small airport in Weatherford, leaving behind a trail of debris.

It happened late Friday or Saturday night at the Thomas P. Stafford Airport. Airport manager Mark Schoonmaker said the wild ride began on Lawter Road next to the airport.

"Apparently, somebody at a high rate of speed crashed through a locked, chained gate, traveled all the way down to the taxi way," he said.

That's when Schoonmaker said the truck hit an embankment and evidently launched into the air for about 50 feet.

"He missed this taxiway light, completely cleared it from down there, and you can see there by the prints his wheels were spinning when he hit the ground," he said. "I don't think he ever let out of it, he just kept going."

The driver then turned around at the runway, headed back down the taxiway, then again veered off the paved road, crashing through another fence and into an empty field.

"I believe he was going toward a streetlight over there because he had lost all of his lights off his truck," Schoonmaker said. "We picked those up out here, so he didn't have any headlights."

In fact, most of the front end of his vehicle exploded off of the body, a path of destruction left behind. Judging from the pieces, the vehicle was a silver Ford Super Duty truck.

"Wiring harnesses, headlights, all the front grill pieces were scattered out here," Schoonmaker said.

They even left some beer.

"About five unopened cans of Coors Light and one of Michelob Ultra Cactus Lime," Schoonmaker said.

Airport officials discovered the damage Sunday morning. Then, whoever was behind the wheel may have taken a trip back to the scene of the crime Sunday night, swiping crucial evidence and even some of the beverages.

"Somebody had come back and got two of the headlights of the truck and three of the unopened cans of beer," Schoonmaker said.

Now, police are searching for the culprit responsible for about $3,000 of damage and putting those who fly the real aircraft in danger.

"If a heavy jet or an airplane comes across debris, it punctures the tire," Schoonmaker said, "and bad things can happen there."