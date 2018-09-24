× Sooner Legend Tommy McDonald Dies at 84

Former Oklahoma football star Tommy McDonald died on Monday morning at the age of 84.

McDonald was one of the outstanding players on some of the greatest teams in college football history in the mid 1950s for the Sooners.

A two-time All-American at OU in 1955 and ’56, McDonald won the Maxwell Award as college football’s national player of the year, and finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

In three seasons with the Sooners, McDonald never lost a game, going 31-0 from 1954 to ’56, and leading OU to back-to-back national championships in his final two seasons.

McDonald went on to play 12 years in the NFL with five different teams.

In 1960, he helped the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFL championship.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler and and four-time All-Pro.

In 1998, the New Mexico native was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Tommy McDonald lived life like he played the game of football,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO C. David Baker said in a statement. “He was charismatic, passionate and had fun. He was such a character. Heaven is a happier place today.