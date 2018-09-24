× Three injured following crash with daycare van in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following an accident with a daycare van.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident near S.W. 77th and Kentucky Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Officials say a daycare van and a vehicle collided, injuring three people inside the vehicle.

Authorities say there were children on the daycare van at the time of the crash, but that none of them were injured.

The three people inside the other vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.