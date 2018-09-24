Thunder Host Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder held their annual media day Monday at Chesapeake Arena, and while there wasn't the pomp and circumstance of last year's media day with new arrivals Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, there was a quiet optimism, confidence, and comfort level.

George is headed into his second season with the Thunder and admittedly feels more comfortable with his teammates after re-signing in the offseason.

Russell Westbrook will miss several weeks after recovering from knee surgery, but hopes to be back about four weeks after the surgery was performed.