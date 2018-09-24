Tulsa police looking for suspect accused of stabbing man at ATM

TULSA, Okla. – A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the hand at a downtown Tulsa ATM.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, a suspect approached the victim at an ATM and asked for the time. The victim responded with the time and that’s when the suspect said “I know there’s money in your wallet” and demanded it from the victim, then stabbing him in the right hand.

The suspect went through the wallet while trying to get away and took a debit card.

Tulsa police describe the suspect as a black male who was wearing a blue hoodie.

The victim was treated on scene first by paramedics, then taken the hospital, reports FOX 23.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.