Oklahoma woman held captive for days, allegedly beaten by boyfriend

HYDRO, Okla. - A Caddo County man is in jail, accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her captive for days.

Investigators with the Caddo County Sheriff's Office said it all started when Mitchell Entz took the phone and keys from his girlfriend so she couldn't leave.

"A deputy went up there, and knocked on the door and actually talked to the young lady, and she said everything was fine," said Sheriff Lennis Miller.

However, deputies found out the woman was far from fine.

"She had been abused down here in a domestic situation, and she had went on to the hospital up there," Miller said.

According to the affidavit, Entz beat the victim over a course of two days. He allegedly whipped her with a metal hanger, chain and beat her with a metal flashlight across her head.

Court records said Entz got angry with his girlfriend because she wasn't taking good care of him while he was sick. He allegedly slapped her, later apologized and told her to come home with him to Hydro.

"Some of this took place in front of her child," Miller said.

Miller also said Entz told his girlfriend to kill herself.

"At one time, he had handed her a rifle and told her to kill herself, and she said no. So, he stuck the rifle in her mouth, pulled the trigger. Apparently, it wasn't loaded," Miller said.

After about two days, Entz allegedly let the victim go. She made it back to Oklahoma City and told her friend, who then called police and took her to the hospital.

"The tactical team went ahead, and served a search warrant and actually found a gun that fit the description that she had described, a coat hanger that she said he whipped her with, a piece of chain that she had said he whipped her with," Miller said.

Entz is in jail on bond for assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.