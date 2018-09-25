× $9K in damage reported after vehicle crashes into NW Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – A vehicle that crashed into a building on the city’s northwest side Monday night caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near NW 16th and MacArthur at a convenience store.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says while crews were responding, they were advised the incident may have been caused by a domestic and that police were already on scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found an SUV that had struck one other vehicle in the parking lot before hitting the building.

Fire officials say the structure, valued at $250,000, sustained $9,000 in damage.

There were no reports of any injuries.