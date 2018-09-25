Arby’s parent company is buying Sonic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sonic Corp. is selling the popular burger chain for $2.3 billion. The company said on Tuesday that it will be acquired by Inspire Brands, the company that owns Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

“They’re looking to help us grow,” said Christi Woodworth, a spokesperson for Sonic. “They’re investing in the Sonic Brand and the Sonic Corp. company because of the potential of the company and the brand.”

Woodworth says the headquarters will remain in downtown Oklahoma City and for the most part, it will be business as usual.

“All of our guests can expect to find their Sonic favorites every time they go to a drive in,” said Woodworth. “This acquisition is not about day-to-day operations. Our franchisees and our drive-ins are focused on delivering the American classics that we’re known for, that our guests love.”

Sonic has more than 3,000 locations across 45 states and is a huge player in the regional economy.

“It feels like it’s collectively owned by the city, right? It feels like it’s so much a part of who we are,” said Russell Evans, professor of economics at Oklahoma City University.

“Generally speaking, the worst-case scenario is always relocation,” said Evans. “So, any time you get mergers and acquisitions, it generally increases the pace with which companies relocate.”

Even though Sonic says the headquarters—and jobs will stay, Evans says there’s always a risk.

“You’re talking more than lost jobs,” said Evans. “What you’re really talking about is a little bit of your identity, a little bit of what makes you who you are.”

Evans emphasized, however, that the sale of Sonic could be a good thing by creating room for expansion and other opportunities.