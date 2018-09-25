Body camera video shows alleged drunk, unruly passenger being escorted from flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We're getting a closer look into the moments after a man's drunken actions forced a flight headed to Orlando, Florida to make a stop in Oklahoma City.

Police say 28-year-old Derek Maas admitted to taking five shots before begging flight attendants for more. When he was cut off, he reportedly began swearing and headbutted a flight attendant, forcing the crew to restrain him and pilots to stop the plane.

Oklahoma City police officers escorted him off the plane and took him to the Oklahoma County Jail on public drunk charges.

He's now under investigation by the FBI and Homeland Security.

Police say the Delta Crew did everything right.

The airline agreed - releasing the following statement:

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew of Delta flight 2603 operating from Salt Lake City to Orlando which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and violent on board. The crew restrained the customer and the flight was met by law enforcement in Oklahoma City, where he was removed and taken into custody. The flight continued to Orlando, arriving two hours past schedule. The safety and security of our customers and crew are always Delta’s top priority.”

Passengers arrived in Orlando about two hours late.