“Branden just wants someone to love him,” 11-year-old boy with an energetic personality looking for a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY - 11-year-old Branden is a happy kid despite being dealt a tough hand in life. At just five years old, he went into DHS custody. Now, he's just wanting to find a place to call home.

"He loves a hug. He also loves that attention. He loves for you to sit down and play video games with him or play with his little figurines," said Stacey Vass, OKDHS employee and Branden's case manager.

Branden is full of life and Vass says he's pretty easy-going, too.

He likes to play putt putt and watch Spongebob Squarepants during his free time.

Luckily, he's been at the same foster home for almost three years - something that's really helped Branden with some of his special needs.

"Being in that foster home has really gotten him out into the public, so he's really comfortable to the public. Doesn't meet a stranger and he absolutely loves school,” Vass said.

She says lunch and recess are his favorites. Pretty typical for a kiddo his age. But something not so typical is what this young boy has dealt with for so long. He went under DHS custody six years ago and his caregivers say he's ready for a home.

"Branden just wants someone to love him. Someone he can call mom and dad. I believe Branden would like some siblings as well because he does love to play with other kids around his age," Vass said.

A family who can give him a stable environment for him to thrive.

For more information on adopting Branden, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

