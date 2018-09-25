Bricktown hosting fifth ‘Brick-or-Treat’ night
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Bricktown Association will host the fifth annual Brick-or-Treat on Monday, October 29 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Free events include a pumpkin painting station, photos from The SNL Booth, and mascots from local teams.
You can pick up an event map at the Mickey Mantle Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Trick-or-treaters must be under 14 and come in costume to participate.
Here’s a list of participating businesses:
ACM@UCO
All About Cha Bricktown
Bass Pro Shops
Bricktown Brewery
Charleston’s Restaurant
Pearl’s Crabtown
The Criterion
Earl’s Rib Palace – Lower Bricktown
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Holiday Inn Express Oklahoma City Dwtn – Bricktown
Hudsons Public House
Johnson & Associates, Inc
The Melting Pot
Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse
Painteddoorokc
Sonic Drive-In
Standley Systems
Tapstone Energy
Texadelphia
Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill
Bricktown Water Taxi
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
This event is sponsored by The Painted Door, Standley Systems, JE Dunn Construction, Oklahoma City Dodgers, and Pinot’s Palette.