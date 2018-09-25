× Bricktown hosting fifth ‘Brick-or-Treat’ night

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Bricktown Association will host the fifth annual Brick-or-Treat on Monday, October 29 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Free events include a pumpkin painting station, photos from The SNL Booth, and mascots from local teams.

You can pick up an event map at the Mickey Mantle Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Trick-or-treaters must be under 14 and come in costume to participate.

Here’s a list of participating businesses:

ACM@UCO

All About Cha Bricktown

Bass Pro Shops

Bricktown Brewery

Charleston’s Restaurant

Pearl’s Crabtown

The Criterion

Earl’s Rib Palace – Lower Bricktown

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Holiday Inn Express Oklahoma City Dwtn – Bricktown

Hudsons Public House

Johnson & Associates, Inc

The Melting Pot

Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse

Painteddoorokc

Sonic Drive-In

Standley Systems

Tapstone Energy

Texadelphia

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill

Bricktown Water Taxi

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

This event is sponsored by The Painted Door, Standley Systems, JE Dunn Construction, Oklahoma City Dodgers, and Pinot’s Palette.