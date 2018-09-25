Chickasha man arrested after allegedly attacking sister with hammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - A man in Chickasha is behind bars after investigators say he allegedly attacked his sister with a claw hammer.

According to an affidavit, Chickasha police were called to a home off W. Ohio early Friday morning following a reported assault.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman suffering from multiple injuries and lacerations.

The report states that the victim's mother awoke to her daughter running out of the house with a claw hammer stuck in her arm. She told officers that she chased after the victim and pulled the hammer out of her arm.

Authorities say the victim's brother, 35-year-old Elvie Mandrell, Jr., ran away after the attack but eventually came back home.

Mandrell told police that he and his sister had hammers and threatened to beat each other with them. However, he claims that he snapped.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and had to have her scalp stapled shut due to four puncture wounds. She also had a large gash above her right eye and a large laceration to her right arm.

Mandrell was also taken to the hospital and released.

Now, he is in the Grady County Jail where he was booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.