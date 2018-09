Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's receiving corps is a little thinner after Jalen McCleskey decided to redshirt this season and transfer from the OSU program.

The Cowboys will be counting on other players to step up in his absence, including Tylan Wallace and Tyron Johnson.

At quarterback, Taylor Cornelius will be hoping to bounce back after the loss to Texas Tech last Saturday.