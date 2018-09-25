Crews extinguish large commercial fire in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews extinguished a large commercial fire in north Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the area near NW 13th and Shartel and found a building fully engulfed in flames.
#BREAKING: Fire crews are on the scene of a massive commercial fire near NW 13th & Shartel. This is a defensive fire, meaning crews have to battle it from outside of the building because it was fully engulfed when they got to the scene. No word on a cause right now. @kfor pic.twitter.com/oxRHkJ2KKt
Officials say the fire caused $140,000 in damages and are unsure what business was inside the building.
Crews are still battling hot spots from this commercial fire at NW 13th & Shartel. The fire caused $140,000 worth of damage. The flames are contained. We know there was a business inside the building, but no word what business at this time. @kfor pic.twitter.com/YG3stJcGbF
Some witnesses reported hearing a large explosion.
Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause.
There are no reports of any injuries.
MORE: Check out the images a witness captured of large flames destroying the business. He said he heard popping sounds coming from the building. Other witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion. @kfor pic.twitter.com/EoqQR94A23
