Crews extinguish large commercial fire in north Oklahoma City

Posted 6:10 am, September 25, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews extinguished a large commercial fire in north Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area near NW 13th and Shartel and found a building fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say the fire caused $140,000 in damages and are unsure what business was inside the building.

Some witnesses reported hearing a large explosion.

Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause.

There are no reports of any injuries.