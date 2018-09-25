Deputies investigating after thieves break in to garage, steal items worth thousands

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma County are searching for information related to a garage burglary that occurred earlier this month.

On Sept. 4, officials say thieves broke into a garage in the 20000 block of N.E. 50th St. in Harrah and stole thousands of dollars worth of property.

Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say the suspects got away with the entire wardrobes of the victim’s children, golf clubs, hunting gear, clothing items, sports equipment, tools and furniture.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 713-1017.