Deputies: Suspect blames drug use after she allegedly embezzled $61,000

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities arrested a 33-year-old Norman woman following an embezzlement investigation.

Following a four-month long investigation by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 33-year-old Chazlie Beth Brey on two felony counts of embezzlement and one felony count on pattern of criminal offenses.

The investigation began after the owner of Caliber Steel & Rohlman Welding contacted the sheriff’s office about a possible case of embezzlement.

Authorities allege that Brey embezzled over $36,000 through 43 false checks and withdrew an additional $25,000 from fraudulent ATM withdrawals.

Between January of 2017 and February of 2018, officials say Brey embezzled a total of $61,763.51 from Caliber Steel & Rohlman Welding.

“I’m extremely proud of this arrest because white-collar criminal offenses are often some of the most difficult and complex cases to make,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

At the time of her arrest, Brey told deputies that she had been a drug user and stole the money to purchase illegal prescription drugs and opiates.

“Just as Brey admitted to my investigators, drug use is the driving force behind the majority of crimes occurring in our communities,” West said.