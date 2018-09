× Family members searching for missing Oklahoma man

EDMOND, Okla. – Family members are concerned about the welfare of their loved one who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Family members tell News 4 that 59-year-old Raymond Berger was taken to an Edmond hospital on Sept. 19.

Since being treated in the emergency room, family members say he hasn’t been seen or been in contact with relatives.

If you see him, call 911.