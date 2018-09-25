Herpetologist at Oklahoma City Zoo named winner of national contest

OKLAHOMA CITY – An employee at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has won a spot in a national contest.

Last month, Josh Lucas, lead herpetology caretaker, was named among the Top 10 finalists in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ ‘Find Our Heroes’ contest.

Earlier this year, he joined crews in Madagascar after more than 10,000 endangered Radiated Tortoises were discovered by police officers inside a home in Toliara, Madagascar.

“Caring for dozens of critically endangered turtles, tortoises on a daily basis here at the OKC Zoo can sometimes be challenging, so the idea of providing treatment for almost ten thousand in urgent need is mindboggling.” said Lucas. “Like everyone else who has heard about this story, I jumped at the chance to help.”

Contest organizers said they were searching for four people who are passionate about their work and conservation to star in the group’s next video.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that Lucas was one of the winners.