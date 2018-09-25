Hundreds welcome back troops in Mustang

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. - With all the pomp and circumstance worthy of American heroes, 350 members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard returned home after almost a year in Afghanistan. A full house at Mustang High School Stadium to welcome them back.

One family especially anxious to see their solider. The Chavez family waiting for Adam, the Humvee gunner who got married a week before he deployed. His new wife and family chomping at the bit to see him.

"I get to start my life finally. It's been on pause for a year," said wife Hayley Chavez.

"This is exciting. It's hard knowing he is not going home with us, with his new family, but we are really excited for him," said Adam's Mother, Betsy Chavez.

The 1st Squadron, 180th Cavlary regiment has been in Kabul 10 months serving as part of Operation Resolute Support. The Squad worked closely with forces from the UK, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, and Finland. The top brass appreciative for their efforts and sacrifice.

"I want to tell you how much you mean to all of us I want to thank you I want to thank your families, especially you family for the hardships they have endured." said Major General Michael Thompson.

After the soldiers were adjourned, the reunions begin: fathers and sons, fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, wives and husbands.

And the Chavez family reunion.

"I have never been so happy to see somebody in my life," said wife Hayley.

"Very happy that he is home he was with a great group of men and women out there serving our country we are so proud of him," said Adam's father Eloy.