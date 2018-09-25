“It sounded like an explosion,” Large fire destroys building in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - People who live near NW 13th and Shartel awoke to large popping sounds and massive flames that destroyed a building in the area.

"It sounded like an explosion," April McBride told News 4.

Early Tuesday morning, the large flames destroyed the building that was just a few feet away from April and Ty McBride's home.

"She was crying, and I was getting the kids rounded up. We couldn't really tell where it was at. We didn't know exactly which of the, because there was so much smoke and so much fire, we couldn't tell which one of the houses it was," Ty said.

The McBrides called 911.

They were worried for their lives and their six kids and feared the flames might spread. They decided to evacuate.

"We just felt it was best to get everybody rounded up, and my brother lives about a mile away. We hung out there until we knew what it was and knew that they contained the fire because the embers were like blowing over, onto our house and into the yard," McBride said.

The flames also spread to some nearby power lines.

"We had some lines fall down, some electrical power lines. We called OG&E to the scene. They discontinued the electric service to this building," said Major Paul Nash with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The McBrides said the building is owned by a former attorney and was being used for storage.

"You just kind of go to the basics of like let someone know and protect my family. That's kind of where everything goes real quick," McBride said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries.