Logan County community begging for street lights at busy, dangerous intersection

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - The community surrounding the notoriously dangerous intersection where State Highway 74 crosses Waterloo is demanding a change be made.

On Monday, two cars were involved in the 11th documented injury-involved crash at the intersection. It was a head-on collision, one person air lifted to the hospital, the other rushed by ambulance.

Besides major injury crashes, the intersection has also taken lives. Most recently, elementary school teacher Dana Woodson was killed. In June, she was driving her small sedan through when it was crushed by a semi and a dump truck.

“I’ll never forget the highway patrolman walking towards us with my cousin Dana’s pink purse, and we knew that it was her that was in the accident,” said Tanya Dehne. “It was horrific. Her children had nothing to bury.”

Logan County Deputy Chase Biggs says it was the worst he’s ever seen. However it’s not the only death he’s been close to.

“One of our own deputies here at Logan County actually lost a family member at that intersection not that long ago, I believe a couple years ago,” Biggs said.

Matt and Kim Teter live a mile away from the intersection, and they said it’s been awful since the day they moved in 14 years ago.

“Why don’t they just put the lights up and make it an intersection?” Matt said. “I don’t understand it.”

“There’s literally a stop sign or a stop light everywhere south, so why not have it right there,” Biggs said.

ODOT spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim said the agency has installed warnings for drivers approaching the intersection at both sides.

“We have everything there from over-sized signage, advance warning signage that reminds motorists on State Highway 74 that there’s an intersection ahead. We have similar advance warning signage on Waterloo itself approaching both directions of State Highway 74. We have LED stop signs, we have the overhead yellow flashing beacons on 74 itself to signify to motorists that there’s an intersection here.” Shearer-Salim said. “It’s incumbent upon drivers to take those extra few seconds and yield, pay extra attention, really understand the warning signage that’s in front of them.”

She said ODOT is considering installing a light at the intersection in 2026 as part of its 8-year construction work plan, a $500,000 safety improvement plan.

Those nearby are hoping it’s more than a possibility, and shows up sooner than later.

“My niece goes to Cashion and she’s going to be driving next year,” Dehne said. “We really need to get this intersection fixed. We need to make it safer before anyone else gets hurt or dies.”