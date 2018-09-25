× Man facing six embezzlement charges following cattle scheme

BUFFALO, Okla. – A 52-year-old Stilwell man is facing embezzlement charges following an investigation in Harper County.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brett Wellden began investigating allegations of embezzlement in 2017 after being contacted by the victim.

The victim claimed that he and 52-year-old Johnny Ray Simmons had partnered on a herd of cattle pastured on tribal lease lands in northeastern Oklahoma.

When the lease expired, the victim began moving the cattle. At that point, he realized 103 were missing.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities learned that Simmons failed to pay the victim for calf crops for several years.

Simmons was arrested and is now facing six counts of felony embezzlement.

“Written agreements, thorough record keeping and vigilance provide essential evidence to ensure justice will prevail,” said Wellden. “It is extremely important that producers be proactive in instituting these protections, especially when entering into partnerships with others.”

Court records indicate that Simmons was previously convicted on two counts of embezzlement in March of 2018.